What are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers? Drawing set for March 9, 2024
Could today be your lucky day? After no jackpot winners were drawn Wednesday night, Saturday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $521 million with a cash option of $249.6 million.
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.
Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers were 6-19-28-44-60 and the Powerball was 10. The Powerball Play was 2x.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner or Match 5 winners in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers: Lottery drawing for 3/9, $521M jackpot