Saturday weather was a record-breaker in Philadelphia. Here’s what’s next for Bucks County

For anyone wondering, what was the wettest March day in Philadelphia, the answer is Saturday.

At least since 1872, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

In Philadelphia, three inches of rain fell Saturday before tapering off around 2:30 p.m. breaking the previous all-time record of 2.79 inches set on March 15, 1912, NWS meteorologist Raymond Martin said.

Flooding along Bristol Road in Bensalem where road construction has been taking place Saturday March 23, 2024. The National Weather Service says Saturday was the rainiest March day on record in Philadelphia

More about the weather Weekend washout in Bucks County? Weather forecast calls for heavy rain, winds

“You don’t often see 3-inch rain in one day in March and over such a widespread area,” Martin added. “That causes a lot more issues when it’s a widespread rain like that.”

In Bensalem localized street flooding was seen, including along Bristol Road near Third Avenue where water covered an area undergoing road construction and some front yards along Hulmeville Road had visible pools of water.

While the heaviest rain stopped Saturday afternoon, a flood warning for the Philadelphia region including the suburbs remains in place until Sunday morning, according to NWS. A flood warning means flooding is imminent or happening.

Small streams are expected to peak around Saturday evening and larger streams and rivers late Saturday night or Sunday morning, Martin said.

Frankie Olivo of Seaside Heights pushes his bike as a storm moves into the area. Rain falls throughout the Jersey Shore area with a risk of flooding for the region. Seaside Heights, NJ Saturday, March 23, 2024

The Neshaminy Creek is anticipated to hit 10.2-feet — more than a foot over its flood stage — Saturday night, then subside overnight, Martin said. As of Saturday afternoon the main stem of the Delaware River in Bucks County was not expected to flood.

Most of Saturday’s rain fell in the lower part of Bucks County which saw 3-¼ inches as of 2 p.m. and less rain fell further north where Doylestown reported 2 ½ inches and Quakertown less than 2-inches, Martin said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County weather: flood warning until Sunday after heavy rain