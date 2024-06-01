Saturday starts cool, becomes warm and sunny

It’s another cool start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday morning. It’s Colorado weather today as temperatures shoot more than 30 degrees into the low 80s by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see an increase in clouds late, but it will stay dry.

The next trough brings us showery weather on Sunday, starting from mid-morning and lasting through the middle of the afternoon. Rainfall intensity looks pretty light, with most places seeing a quarter inch or less.

We’ll be mainly dry early next week as temperatures climb back into the 80s. You’ll also notice an uptick in humidity, as the threat of storms goes up late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

