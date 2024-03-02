Saturday: SCPS hosts teacher career fair in Altamonte Springs
Teachers wanted!
Recruitment is underway for the 2024-2025 school year in Seminole County.
Seminole County Public Schools will host Teacher Career Fair on Saturday, March 2.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Brantley High School auditorium in Altamonte Springs.
District officials said school administrators from each school site will be interviewing and offering on-the-spot teacher contracts
for instructional critical shortage areas, which include:
English/Language Arts
Middle & High School Science
Middle & High School Mathematics
Guidance Counselors
Middle & High School Reading
World Languages & ESOL
Elementary Education
Under Represented Minorities
Organizers also said they’re looking to fill exceptional student educator positions in these areas:
Physically Impaired
Speech and Language Impaired
Varying Exceptionalities
Physical Therapists
School Psychologists
Autism
Hearing Impaired
Intellectually Disabled
Visually Impaired
Emotionally Behavior Disabled
Occupational Therapists
SCPS said a bachelor’s degree can lead to a career as a certified teacher.
Lake Brantley High School is located at 991 Sand Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714.
For more information about the career fair and to schedule an interview, click here.
