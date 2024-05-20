Saturday pile-up leaves one dead at the scene

A three-car crash left one driver dead after her vehicle left the roadway and sideswiped two other vehicles Saturday in Abilene, according to police.

Abilene Police have identified the driver as 58-year-old Nicole Nash.

Pronounced dead at the scene

On Saturday, police responded to a three-car crash in the 3200 block of South Danville Street just after noon.

According to the police press release, a driver of a 2000 Honda Accord "left the roadway at the onramp to Winter's Freeway." In the process, the Honda traveled across the grassy area and sideswiped a 2023 GMC Yukon.

The Honda "continued north along Danville striking a second vehicle, a 2015 Audi." It "came to rest on the east side of Danville."

The driver of the Honda, Nash, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

"Her body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy," police said in the media release.

Next of kin notification has been made. Officers do not believe alcohol is a factor. No other injuries were reported on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

