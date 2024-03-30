Saturday Night Takeaway grants Sam Thompson's lifelong wish

Ant & Dec are accustomed to granting the dreams of audience members during Saturday Night Takeaway, but it was a celebrity whose wish was granted tonight (March 30).

The latest episode saw boy band JLS partake in the Singalong Live, with three audience members having to guess the missing word as they sang ‘Everybody in Love’.

Before their appearance, Marvin Humes teased that there would be a special guest in their performance of ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

After much anticipation, JLS superfan and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Sam Thompson fulfilled his ambition of performing a JLS song, which he had shared with Marvin during their stint in the jungle.

Following the energetic rendition, Sam expressed his enthusiasm at the unlikely collaboration, saying: “I’m the happiest I’ve been in my entire life. I had vocal coaches – it was amazing.”

It might not be the last time Sam appears with the band, with member Aston Merrygold quipping: “He’s coming on tour with us.”

The collaboration struck a chord with some viewers, with one fan writing on X/Twitter: “Sam Thompson singing with JLS is peak TV. And his mic was LIVE too. #saturdaynighttakeaway”

“They actually did it. Sam Thompson got to live his dream. #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” added another viewer, whilst a third viewer wrote: “Awww Sam Thompson with JLS on Saturday Night Takeaway, his dream came true #AntandDec #SaturdayNightTakeaway”.

Elsewhere in the show, Ant & Dec took a trip down memory lane, with the pair bringing back a segment that appeared on the first-ever episode of the series back in 2002.

‘Home Run’ sees the pair jokingly scold an unsuspecting member of the public for skipping their show, with the contestant having 30 minutes to run back home to secure a ticket for the Takeaway Getaway.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

