Saturday night shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot Saturday Night in a neighborhood in Southeast Oklahoma City according to police.

Oklahoma City Police reported that the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. near 421 SE 46th.

Officials said that the person was shot in the leg and sent to the hospital.

No word on a potential suspect but police said that the person shot was not cooperating with officials.

The shooting was non-life threatening.

This is a breaking news story, more will be updated as information comes in.

