Saturday was most active wildfire day in Wisconsin, DNR discouraging outdoor burning

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid outdoor burning this weekend with most of the state under a high or very high level of fire danger.

"On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Please avoid all burning until conditions improve," the department said.

Saturday was the single most active wildfire day this year, the DNR said, with 35 fires burning about 300 acres. An incident management team was moving around the state to respond to the wildfires.

More: Wisconsin's wildfire season is beginning fast, with risk above normal

More: What to expect for Wisconsin's wildfire season

On Sunday, April 14, most counties in Wisconsin had a high or very high fire danger. The DNR said burn permits will be suspended in several counties.

Most counties in the central and northwestern part of the state are under a very high danger, with the exception of Vilas and Oneida counties, which are at a moderate level.

The southern third of the state, including Milwaukee County and surrounding counties, are under a high danger level. Counties in the northeastern corner of the state are also under that third-highest level.

People should be cautious when operating off-road vehicles or equipment, which can create a spark and start a fire. The DNR recommends operating equipment like lawnmowers early in the morning or late in the day to avoid peak burn hours.

The DNR asks Wisconsinites to report fires early and call 911.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: DNR advises against outdoor burning Sunday after 35 fires yesterday