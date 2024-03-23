Saturday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Score duffels, carry-ons, rolling backpacks and sets for up to 60% off.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to tune in?
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to tune in?
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
The moisture-wicking wonder has nearly 22,000 five-star ratings.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Are you ready for March Madness? The women's NCAA tournament tips off this Wednesday.
Fed officials are expected this week to discuss a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of their massive balance sheet, another tool used to tighten financial conditions over the last two years.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?