Saturday Morning Forecast: Mostly dry weekend ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Some showers are possible in Deep East Texas as humidity increases. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

