Saturday letters: RI ignoring plight of state retirees; little enthusiasm for Trump, Biden

It makes one wonder

Why did House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi authorize the formation of the treasurer’s Pension Advisory Working Group to investigate the unintended consequences of the 2011 Pension Security Act, yet never once prioritize COLA restoration in his plans for 2024?

Why did Treasurer James Diossa fail to include funding for Employees Retirement System of Rhode Island pension reform in his budget, yet pursue instead the idea of baby bonds?

Why did the state feel that it was morally necessary to compensate investors in Curt Schilling's 38 Studios debacle, yet feel that it was not morally and legally responsible to compensate retirees for their pension investment which included a contractual COLA?

Why is the state potentially planning to provide free lunches for those who have no need for such, yet lack direction to restore funds to the thousands of state workers and teachers who are very much in need, having suffered a 35% decrease in spending ability?

Why does the state not prioritize the needs of those who have spent a lifetime in service to the state and its children, and who have contributed thousands to the treasury – not just through paying for pension planning – but also in taxes and consumer spending? When will state officials and General Assembly members realize that they are elected to serve the needs of their voters, and that there are thousands and thousands of such constituents who are seeking their leadership to ensure the return of pension money, which was so ruthlessly and unnecessarily taken away?

Sandra Marzilli Paquette, Cranston

Union groups rally outside the Rhode Island State House in November 2011 to protest what they considered severe pension cuts.

Prospects in the coming presidential election

Politics does not necessarily make sense. I am 70 and have been interested in politics since I was a child. Elections are about addition and not subtraction. Timing is truly everything and who your opponent is as well as where you are running.

Whatever can be said about the two virtual and obvious major party nominees, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, it is clear many Americans will not be enthusiastic about choices. I am running as a Nikki Haley delegate and will still vote for her in the upcoming primary. I will support the Republican nominee in November. Both presidential nominees present concerns.

The Democrats allow their party insiders to have more say in their national convention than the Republicans with their "super delegates." The historic fact that both major party nominees for the presidency will be the oldest in American history is not lost on me. The nominees for vice president will be especially important. We need to find common ground and "give and take more" in politics. Time will tell if we do anytime soon! Presently not good prospects for that!

Scott Bill Hirst, Ashaway

The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters: RI ignoring plight of state retirees; little enthusiasm for Trump, Biden