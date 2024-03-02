Saturday letters: Defending and assailing the Democrats; trash all over RI

Former Democrat misled by Trump

One needs only to look at James Mageau's past letters to see that the self-proclaimed "lifelong Democrat" has a history of defending Donald Trump and slamming Clinton and Biden. Now he returns to the commentary page ("Abandoning the Democratic Party," Letters, Feb. 25) maligning our congressmen and accusing President Biden of treason.

I, too, am a lifelong Democrat. However, I can clearly see that the Republican Party has been hijacked by a narcissistic, lying, convicted sexual predator. Trump has been charged with discriminating against minorities in his real estate scams, declaring bankruptcy rather than paying contractors, defrauding students with a phony university, hoarding classified documents, praising insurrectionists, admiring foreign dictators, dishonoring war veterans, hawking "superhero" images and gold sneakers and making a fool of himself over and over.

But Trump supporters and a few "independent" or "former Democrat" voters continue to look away as he aligns himself with white supremacist groups and the MAGA Q-Anon conspiracy theorists.

Lifelong Democrat. Give me a break.

Richard Donelly, Providence

A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds up his portrait as the motorcade carrying President Joe Biden passes by in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, in January.

Party of corruption

In his letter "Abandoning the Democratic Party," James Mageau calls the Democratic Party blatantly corrupt. Where was he during the Trump administration, and since then?

There is not, nor has there ever been, a more corrupt party than the Republican one since the “advent” of Trump to politics. I am amazed at this man’s ignorance of what the Republicans have done and are still doing. Please, for God's sake, just look at their antics, especially in the House, and readjust your thoughts on “who” is corrupt.

Gloria J. Fish, Providence

Democrats are the party of the rich

Democrats are the party of the wealthy. Follow the facts: Zuckerberg, Gates, Hollywood, Wall Street all support Biden and the Democrats. The party of the billionaires.

Now let’s see what the Democrats have done for the poor over the last 50 years. The inner city education is worse than ever. Crime and drug use is at all-time highs. Inflation has stripped their buying capabilities, especially housing and food. Well-paying jobs have moved overseas. And, most especially, the promotion of victimization.

The Democrats' plan: keep them poor, uneducated and dependent on the government.

John E. Anderson, North Scituate

RI under a trash siege

As most of you know, Rhode Island is a beautiful state. We have gorgeous beaches, forests, parks and more.

Sadly, a significant number of people feel the need to throw their trash all over our lovely state. I volunteer to clean up beaches and parks from Providence to Westerly, and the sheer volume of trash we pick up is staggering. Working with Save The Bay, the Ocean Recovery Community Alliance and Clean Ocean Access, volunteers have picked up over 60,000 pounds of trash (30 tons) over the last 3 years. On one local street I’ve picked up over 800 bottles, cans and plastic cups in the last year.

Why do people do this? Why aren’t there trash receptacles at all state/town beaches and parks? The volunteers keep picking up trash at the same beaches on a rotating schedule…and the trash keeps coming. This has a simple cure: Stop throwing your garbage all over our beautiful Rhode Island!

Rick Radimer, Saunderstown

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters: Defending and assailing the Democrats; trash all over RI