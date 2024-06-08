Saturday letters: COLAs for retired state employees; vanishing right whales

Union groups rally outside the State House in November 2011 to protest cuts to their state pensions.

RI should restore COLAs to retired state employees

Rhode Island’s Independent Man standing atop the beautiful Rhode Island State House in all its golden glory has been weeping for the public employees of the Rhode Island Pension System since 2011-2012.

Many former Rhode Island public school teachers, state workers, and municipal employees were led to believe they could count on a state pension with a 3 percent compounded COLA benefit to ease the burden of inflation in their retirement years.

These dedicated, hard-working, professional public employees have been financially hurt ... by the ill-thought-out actions of former General Treasurer and Governor Gina Raimondo and the General Assembly of 2011-2012.

Legislators and executive officeholders should do the honorable thing by giving back, retroactively, our full promised 3 percent, compounded COLAs in order to honor the men and women who served Rhode Island so selflessly, so diligently.

Present public employees of Rhode Island should ponder this critical issue of state employment/teacher employment/municipal employment by asking themselves, “If the State of Rhode Island could do it to those who worked for the state for 30 years, and cut them out of their contributions to the State Pension System, the state could do it to us in 30 years also!”

Odds are, it’ll happen again by “honorable” officeholders, like “The ‘Honorable’ Commerce Secretary,” Gina Raimondo!

Nick De Mayo, Franconia, N.H.

Vanishing right whales need a lifeline

The recent sighting of a North Atlantic right whale entangled in rope south of Block Island is another stark reminder of how industry pressure and outdated federal policies are failing this critically endangered species.

Each year, more than 300,000 whales, dolphins and porpoises are killed or seriously injured by fishing gear. With only about 360 right whales remaining, including fewer than 70 reproductive females, every human-caused entanglement is cause for alarm.

Seven right whales died or were declared missing this calving season due to entanglements and other causes, the highest number since 2021.

Politicians, fishers, and concerned citizens must work together to end right whale entanglements and help the species coexist with lobster and crab fisheries. Thankfully, a solution exists: ropeless fishing gear. Replacing vertical buoy lines with remote-controlled cages or inflatable lift-bags could expand fishing in right whale protection zones that are currently off limits, save more whales, and improve overall ecosystem health.

If you care about whales and sustainable seafood, now is the time to call on retailers and fish buyers to support the transition to ropeless fishing gear.

Kim Meneo, East Providence

The writer is the digital engagement manager for the Animal Welfare Institute.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters: COLAs for retired state employees; vanishing right whales