Saturday Forecast Apr. 6, 2024
Saturday Forecast Apr. 6, 2024
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
The Ally Unlimited Cash Back card delivers on its promise: Limitless 2% cash back on every purchase.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
Tax Day is April 15. If you’re expecting a refund, here’s how it can help you improve your credit.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
It could matter in a razor-thin contest. Just don’t expect a big swing in either direction.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.