A Saturday Florida Lottery winning ticket worth $58,000 was bought at a Broward Publix

A good week for Fantasy 5 players in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area continued Saturday with a jackpot winner sold at a Cooper City Publix.

Saturday’s midday draw numbers — 12, 21, 24, 32 and 36 — matched a Quick Pick ticket sold at the Publix at Cooper City Commons, 9359 Sheridan St. As the only winner in that draw, it’s worth $58,877.

Five of the last six days, at least one Fantasy 5 jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Miami-Dade or Broward counties.

This and all winning tickets worth $600 to $1 million can be redeemed at any Florida Lottery District Office, such as the Miami-Dade one in Miami Lakes, 14621 Oak Ln., or 4360 Forest Hill Blvd. in Palm Springs. Offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Publix at Cooper City Commons