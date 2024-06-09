Saturday evening fire damages Washington County home

No one was hurt in a fire in Washington County late Saturday night.

Washington County 911 officials say firefighters were sent to a home along Maple Street in Muse around 10:45 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw smoke coming from the roof and apparent fire damage by several windows.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

