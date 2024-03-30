Saturday brings warm and windy weather
A few showers early and possibly late on this Saturday.
A few showers early and possibly late on this Saturday.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 17,000 five-star fans.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of over 66,000 five-star reviewers. Save nearly 60% on these game-changers.
If you're planning a big spring cleaning project, add this formula to your shopping list, stat.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
This week's best tech deals include all-time lows on the Apple MacBook Air M3, a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $75 and the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $199, among others.
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
At the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Polestar revealed that it's next car will feature a starting price of $56,300. That said, one thing you won't get for that money is a rear window.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Due out later in 2024, the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 will be offered with rear- or all-wheel-drive, and it will be available in two trim levels.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
Climate tech VC Satgana has reached a final close of its first fund, which aims to back up to 30 early-stage startups in Africa and Europe. The VC firm reached a final close of €8 million ($8.6 million) following commitments from family offices and high-net-worth individuals, including Maurice Lévy of the Publicis Groupe, and Back Market co-founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze. Satgana founder and general partner, Romain Diaz, told TechCrunch that the firm decided to close the fund early, missing initial targets owing to the difficult fundraising environment, which is worse for first-time fund managers, to focus on investing and supporting portfolio companies.