Saturday brings cool and breezy weather
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your weekend weather.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your weekend weather.
It was a very good round for No. 11 and 12 seeds.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Ready to reduce waste? Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers laud this solid combo.
Opening a credit card with your existing bank may be simple, but it can pay more over the long-term to explore all your available card options.
In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Welcome rising temperatures in this smoothing, moisture-wicking wonder with 23,000+ five-star fans.
Half of all consumers feel their financial institutions should provide increased security protections. Here are some of the key safeguards you can look for in a bank to keep your money safe when banking online.
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Greg Scruggs was hired earlier in March after he coached at Wisconsin in 2023.
With major markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Westman Atelier and Zella, this discount event is basically deals heaven.
Apple is coming out swinging against the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust case, just announced Thursday, which accuses the iPhone maker of being a monopolist with its thumb on a mobile chokepoint of its own making. Apple is dubbing the litigation misguided and warning the DOJ risks trashing all the things its customers value about its integrated mobile ecosystem. The lawsuit threatens to undo the features that make its smartphones different from the rest of the market, as Apple tells it — with the risk, should the suit prevail, of the iPhone ending up looking and feeling just like an Android phone.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
A good storage solution can really help clear the clutter. Check out these top-picks from Fleximounts, now on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but these popular little dwellings won't stay in stock forever.