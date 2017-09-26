Before & After Satellite Images Show Puerto Rico's Devastating Power Crisis

An aerial image of Puerto Rico captured by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather satellite on Monday night lays bare the bleak nature of the island’s power crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The NOAA’s Twitter account released the image on Monday side-by-side with a picture of Puerto Rico from late July in a powerful juxtaposition. The entire island’s power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Maria on Wednesday, meaning that generators are the only viable source of electricity for residents at the moment. And according to Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rosselló the island is unlikely to regain power for months due to its “old, mishandled, and weak” infrastructure.

Here is an image captured by a NOAA satellite in late July, well before Puerto Rico felt the brunt of Hurricane Maria’s force:

Pretty well-lit, especially around the coast.

And here’s what the island looks like now:

Yikes.

Although FEMA has pledged to dip into the $15.3 billion aid package approved by Congress to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey in order to provide hurricane relief to Puerto Rico, the executive branch seems more interested in providing analysis than assistance. Donald Trump tweeted about Puerto Rico thrice Monday night and lamented the “billions of dollars… owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with,” in reference to the territory’s recent financial woes.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump tweeted about the situation again on Tuesday morning with a promise of “much food and water there/on way.”

Moving forward, Puerto Rico faces a number of challenges. Hurricane Maria damaged many of the island’s harbors and airports, making it difficult for aid workers to reach those who need assistance. Lack of communication capabilities due to the destruction of most of the island’s cell phone towers also complicates the situation. Reports indicate that many hospitals are quickly reaching maximum capacity.