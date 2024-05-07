Satellite Imagery Shows Tornadic Storms Erupting in Central US

Satellite imagery filmed on May 6, shows a line of tornadic storms erupting across parts of the central United States, including in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Timelapse footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows destructive storms sweeping across the region on Monday night.

At least one tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Covington, north of Oklahoma City, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS in Tulsa also said it had “observed” a large and life-threatening tornado approaching Bartlesville. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful