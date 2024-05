Satellite imagery showed “severe thunderstorms” moving across east Texas on May 28, with more severe weather expected to hit west Texas this evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that severe winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes were possible.

Over 1,000,000 Texas customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to outage trackers. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful