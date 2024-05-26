Satellite Imagery Shows 'Powerful Supercell' Sweep Across North Texas

At least eleven people were killed after multiple tornado-warned storms swept parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight into Sunday, May 26, local media reported.

Satellite imagery posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows a “powerful supercell” sweep across north Texas on Saturday night.

By Sunday, over 56,000 residents in the region were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful