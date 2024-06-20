Satellite Imagery Shows Fire Burning in Eastern Arizona as Storms Develop Over New Mexico

Satellite imagery captured stormy weather developing over part of south-central New Mexico on Wednesday, June 19, as a fire in eastern Arizona dubbed the Foote fire continued to burn.

As of Wednesday, the Foote fire in Arizona burned approximately 2,000 acres and was zero percent contained, officials said.

Heavy rain on Wednesday “complicated” efforts to battle both the South Fork and Salt fires in New Mexico, according to local reports, as the rain helped extinguish blazes in some areas but also caused flash flooding. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA) via Storyful