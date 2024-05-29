Satellite Imagery Shows Damaged US-Built Gaza Pier

The US-built aid pier off the Gaza coast has suffered damage from rough seas and is being temporarily removed for repairs, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, May 28.

Several vessels used to stabilize the pier, which was erected to help the delivery of humanitarian aid, became detached from their anchors and “beached ashore after suffering a loss of power,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Tuesday. A portion of the pier became detached, in addition to the vessels, Singh said.

Satellite imagery from Maxar captured changes to the pier between May 26-29. Part of the pier can be seen missing in the imagery from May 28 and 29.

The pier will be towed to the Israeli city of Ashdod to be fixed, and officials expect to be able to re-anchor the pier after it’s been repaired, Singh said. Credit: Maxar via Storyful