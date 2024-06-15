Satellite Imagery Captures Rain Falling Onto 'Saturated' Florida Ground

Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed rain falling onto Florida’s already saturated ground following dramatic flooding in the state.

CIRA captured the footage between June 13 and 14, warning of a “risk of excessive rainfall” for the region.

The National Weather Service reported scattered showers across southern Florida through Friday, which could “re-aggravate ongoing flooding.” Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful