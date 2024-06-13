Satellite gun permit event to be held in Monroeville

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and Monroeville Police Department are hosting a satellite gun permit event.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Monroeville Municipal Building, 2700 Monroeville Boulevard.

A completed application, $20 cash and a valid Pennsylvania ID are required.

The event is part of the continuing effort by Sheriff Kevin Kraus to bring government services to the community and make it more convenient for people to get a new permit or renew their existing permit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer Harmony man charged after allegedly stealing $10K from local nonprofit ‘Big Idaho Potato’ to visit McCandless restaurant during nationwide tour VIDEO: Only 1 plumber currently employed by City of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts