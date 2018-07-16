    Sassy Merriam-Webster Trolls Trump On 'Foe'

    Mary Papenfuss
    The increasingly saucy writers behind the Merriam-Webster Dictionary Twitter account have zapped Donald Trump for calling the European Union a “foe.”

    “I think the European Union is a foe,” Trump said Sunday in a CBS interview on “Face the Nation.” “What they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”

    Merriam-Webster appeared to be just as stunned as Americans — and Europeans — were. But the president did use the word “foe,” and yes, the dictionary assured in a tweet, the definition of “foe” remains the same.

    Particularly cheeky was the dictionary’s use of the word in a sample sentence: “Many considered him a foe of democracy.”

    Twitter fell head-over-heels in love. One tweet offered the dictionary a drink. Another tongue-in-cheek comment asked Merriam-Webster who the hell she thought she was, dictating word definitions.

