Sassy Merriam-Webster Trolls Trump On 'Foe'

The increasingly saucy writers behind the Merriam-Webster Dictionary Twitter account have zapped Donald Trump for calling the European Union a “foe.”
“I think the European Union is a foe,” Trump said Sunday in a CBS interview on “Face the Nation.” “What they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”
Merriam-Webster appeared to be just as stunned as Americans — and Europeans — were. But the president did use the word “foe,” and yes, the dictionary assured in a tweet, the definition of “foe” remains the same.
To everyone looking it up: yes, 'foe' still means what you think it means. https://t.co/Bq1oqTkXqq— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 15, 2018
Particularly cheeky was the dictionary’s use of the word in a sample sentence: “Many considered him a foe of democracy.”
Twitter fell head-over-heels in love. One tweet offered the dictionary a drink. Another tongue-in-cheek comment asked Merriam-Webster who the hell she thought she was, dictating word definitions.
Can we offer the dictionary a drink? Because it sounds like you guys need one about as much as we do.— hedgie🦔 (@erinaceid) July 15, 2018
This is why I joined Twitter...Just for moments like this. I ️ you!— MySimpleAss (@MySimpleAss1) July 15, 2018
The amount of sass in this tweet— Bitter Cashier (Joseph) (@sassyfrassyass) July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018
Your excellent tradition of expert trolling continues, I see. Carry on.— Renee Legierski (@MamaRenee4) July 15, 2018
Well played. Well. played. pic.twitter.com/3RJEegbrvm— nice4what (@tabs2468) July 15, 2018
I love you @MerriamWebster ! ️— Heather Manchester (@purplewombat9) July 15, 2018
Your examples tho. pic.twitter.com/4tgx4eRH3Y— GraceLovesGlitter (@GraceJens) July 15, 2018
Treason still means what we think it means too— This is not normal (@Marmas110189) July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018
“Who the hell is Merriam Webster and what gives her the right to tell America which words are okay to use?” https://t.co/QdNyN93OXE— eTruePolitics (@eTruePolitics) July 15, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.