Sassy Merriam-Webster Trolls Trump On 'Foe'

The increasingly saucy writers behind the Merriam-Webster Dictionary Twitter account have zapped Donald Trump for calling the European Union a “foe.”

“I think the European Union is a foe,” Trump said Sunday in a CBS interview on “Face the Nation.” “What they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”

Merriam-Webster appeared to be just as stunned as Americans — and Europeans — were. But the president did use the word “foe,” and yes, the dictionary assured in a tweet, the definition of “foe” remains the same.

To everyone looking it up: yes, 'foe' still means what you think it means. https://t.co/Bq1oqTkXqq — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 15, 2018

Particularly cheeky was the dictionary’s use of the word in a sample sentence: “Many considered him a foe of democracy.”

Twitter fell head-over-heels in love. One tweet offered the dictionary a drink. Another tongue-in-cheek comment asked Merriam-Webster who the hell she thought she was, dictating word definitions.

Can we offer the dictionary a drink? Because it sounds like you guys need one about as much as we do. — hedgie🦔 (@erinaceid) July 15, 2018

This is why I joined Twitter...Just for moments like this. I ️ you! — MySimpleAss (@MySimpleAss1) July 15, 2018

The amount of sass in this tweet — Bitter Cashier (Joseph) (@sassyfrassyass) July 15, 2018

Your excellent tradition of expert trolling continues, I see. Carry on. — Renee Legierski (@MamaRenee4) July 15, 2018

I love you @MerriamWebster ! ️ — Heather Manchester (@purplewombat9) July 15, 2018

Treason still means what we think it means too — This is not normal (@Marmas110189) July 15, 2018

“Who the hell is Merriam Webster and what gives her the right to tell America which words are okay to use?” https://t.co/QdNyN93OXE — eTruePolitics (@eTruePolitics) July 15, 2018