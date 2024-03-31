Sartell schools keep SROs amid political discourse — which saved a student’s life

SARTELL — A Sartell High School student was two days away from enjoying spring break when he had an accidental opioid overdose from a vape pen last Thursday.

The male student’s overdose was treated by a school resource officer who used Narcan to save the student’s life from a drug that accounts for more than 75% of all overdose deaths.

“This incident is an all too real reminder of the dangers that often come with teenagers using vape pens, especially when the cartridges are purchased off the street and could contain any number of unknown substances,” the Sartell Police Department wrote in a statement.

Silgjord said the Sartell High School student is in good condition.

Sartell’s school resource officer taking action last Thursday is just one example of how these officers are utilized. Roughly 69% of school resource officers nationwide respond to at least one classroom incident a month, according to a 2023 U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics report.

Despite the nationwide statistic, more than 15 Minnesota police departments removed officers from schools this academic year after worries about a state law passed in 2023. Officials say these decisions came from a school employee’s inability to put restraint on the head, neck and across most of the torso.”

These departments say the 2023 law provided a legal liability to officers responding to an incident that may require physical intervention. St. Cloud briefly suspended its school resource officer program this fall before reinstating it on Nov. 6 citing the “ambiguity and conflict with other governing laws and policies.”

“It had nothing to do with wanting to be able to use certain holds on kids. It's all about the legality and viability of following one standard of use of force that we've all trained on,” Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord said.

“When you introduce that second standard, it becomes really difficult to understand when we can use this type of force here, but not over here.”

Departments that decided to keep officers in schools, such as Sartell, had to make adjustments this academic year. Silgjord said his department had to update its agreement with the school and create new internal policies for its two resource officers.

“We made sure the language in our agreement with the school kept us defined as police officers and out of the (school employee) language and (no longer) involved us in most school disciplinary matters,” Silgjord said. “As long as everything and everybody is safe, our school resource officers will disengage.”

State lawmakers bipartisanly passed an update to the 2023 legislation in an effort to combat the withdrawal of school resource officers from schools. The updated legislation passed the House 119-9, the Senate 61-3 and was signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on March 14.

The updated law removed school resource officers from the school employee definition, allowing them to use reasonable force when prompted. Lawmakers also put $150,000 in fiscal year 2024 funds and $490,000 in fiscal year 2025 funds to help increase staffing in the Department of Public Safety’s school safety center.

Beginning June 1, 2025, school resource officers will undergo additional training highlighting the juvenile justice system, mental health, special education services, childhood trauma, parental rights, juvenile brain development and de-escalation techniques specific to monitoring schools.

Silgjord is confident the new legislation will help bring officers back into schools as long as staffing allows it. He says departments are facing a nationwide staffing crisis and the competition to attract candidates will only get more intense with school resource officer positions possibly returning to schools.

Despite this competitive factor, Silgjord said maintaining a school resource officer program is necessary to help the department as a whole, as the program helps foster trust within the community.

— Corey Schmidt is a freelance reporter for the St. Cloud Times.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sartell schools keep SROs amid political discourse