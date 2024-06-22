Sargeant man involved in five-car crash in Olmsted County

Jun. 21—A Sargeant man was one of several injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Olmsted County early Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, five vehicles in total were involved in the accident near Chatfield. Three of the vehicles were southbound on Highway 52 and two others were northbound when the vehicles collided at the intersection with 130th Avenue SE.

Names and conditions of those involved will be released later Friday night according to the State Patrol. The other drivers involved included:

* 21-year-old male from Chatfield

* 19-year-old male from Chatfield

* 41-year-old male from Fort Atkinson, Iowa

* 58-year-old male from Preston.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Chatfield Fire and Ambulance responded.