What is sargassum and will blobs be on Florida beaches in 2024?

While it's finally the time of year of spontaneous and relaxing beach trips for Floridians, it's also the time of year when heavy blankets of smelly seaweed coats our coasts.

Sargassum, a naturally occurring type of macroalgae, is predicted to head to our shorelines in the coming weeks, according to the University of South Florida.

What is sargassum?

Sargassum is piled up on the beach after the chunky seaweed stew washed up in 2020 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

According to Ocean Explorer, sargassum seaweed is a brown macroalgae that is made up of many leafy appendages, branches, and round, berry-like structures. It can be found floating on the ocean surface and consists primarily of two species, S. natans and S. fluitans.

"Floating clumps, patches, large rafts, and weedlines of sargassum can be found in the upper parts of the water column. Sometimes these rafts can stretch for miles across the ocean," the description notes. "This floating habitat can provide food, refuge, and breeding grounds for an array of animals such as fishes, sea turtles, marine birds, crabs, shrimp, and more."

Sargassum season hits its peak from April to August, during the warm months.

Look back at the sargassum blob in 2023

Many might remember headlines this time a year ago about the 5,000-mile swath of sargassum along Florida's beaches. It weighed in at an estimated 13 million tons.

Past USA Today reports said the algal blooms are linked to human activities, such as lawn fertilizers, wastewater and agricultural runoff, that increasingly send pollutants into rivers, lakes and oceans.

In addition to the unsightly piles of seaweed along the coast, some species produced toxins that affected the food chain and depleted the oxygen in the water when they started to decay, causing fish kills and the die-off of other marine species.

Is sargassum harmful to humans?

In the water, sargassum is considered harmless to people.

On land, sargassum begins to rot and produces hydrogen sulfide and ammonia, which smells similar to rotten eggs. It can irritate eyes, ears, and noses. People with asthma or other breathing illnesses may have trouble breathing if they inhale too much of it. In open areas like beaches, however, moving air usually dilutes the gas to non-harmful levels.

The seaweed can also host tiny sea creatures that can cause skin rashes and blisters, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Can you swim in water with sargassum?

Sargassum, a brown macroalgae accumulates, as beachgoers sunbath and swim at at Midtown Beach Palm Beach August 2, 2022.

If you don't have any open wounds, you should be OK to swim in waters with sargassum. However, it is still recommended by FDOH to avoid touching or swimming near it.

Will there be seaweed on Florida beaches for summer 2024?

The University of South Florida monitors, researches and forecasts sargassum blooms to eventually be able to predict when it might pile up on beaches.

In their latest report on April, experts said there is an average abundance of sargassum expected to increase to a total of 9 million metric tons in the Atlantic. They expect continued growth over the next few months as the primary sargassum bloom in the interior Central Atlantic continues to expand.

The swath of seaweed reached a record size in December, coming to an estimated 5 million metric tons compared to a long-term December average of about 2 million metric tons.

Florida Algal Bloom Map: Last 90 Days

To check the water quality and algae blooms near you, click here to see USA Today's database.

Will there be red tide in Florida during summer?

Karenia brevis is a naturally occurring, single-celled organism belonging to a group of algae called dinoflagellates. Large concentrations can discolor water from red to brown, causing blooms to be called "red tides."

According to USA Today's database, red tide has not been detected in Florida as of April 15.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When will the smelly, brown sargassum hit Florida beaches in 2024?