Sarasota's Nora Patterson legacy honored by donation of portion of family's estate

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced Wednesday that John Patterson, husband of former Sarasota city and county commissioner Nora Patterson, a land preservation proponent, will leave the Conservation Foundation Land Fund with a portion of the family's estate.

"Funds will be designated to Conservation Foundation’s Land Fund in memory of Nora’s impact and lasting mark on our community," spokesperson Sam Valentin said in a press release. The percentage was not identified.

Nora Patterson, 79, died in February after years of public service. She was elected to the Sarasota City Commission, where she served for eight years, and then to the Sarasota County County Commission in 1998, and served until 2014. Patterson also served on the boards of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Florida, Sarasota Teen Court, and Sarasota United Way.

The city and county commissions named a park at the north bridge to Siesta Key the Nora Patterson Bay Island Park in 2015, to recognize her advocacy for conservation.

Based in Osprey, the Conservation Foundation works throughout Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota, Counties on land conservation programs. The foundation called the donation a "transformative gift."

"Nora Patterson Land Fund quickens the pace of conservation when other public and private funding resources are unavailable," Valentin said. "Conservation Foundation’s Board of Trustees oversees the usage of funds, prioritizing initiatives related to water quality and quantity, native species protection, connectivity, and unique public access."

Nora Patterson stands next to the sign proclaiming the name change for Nora Patterson Bay Island Park at the 2015 renaming ceremony, when park improvements ranging from a new sea wall to new benches, fishing rails and signage were also unveiled.

Conservation Foundation President Christine P. Johnson said in a press release that as a board member from 2016 to 2021, Patterson was an integral to the creation of the Land Fund, which was recently renamed in her honor.

"Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering support helped conserve thousands of acres during her lifetime," Johnson said. "Now, through the Nora Patterson Land Fund, her legacy will live on, forever protecting clean and abundant water, public access to open space, and habitat for wildlife across Southwest Florida.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Patterson family to give percentage of estate for land conservation