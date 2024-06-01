Sarasota's next diverging diamond interchange set to open Sunday at Clark Road/I-75

The Florida Department of Transportation will finish construction of a diverging diamond interchange on Sunday that is meant to reduce congestion at exit 205 from Interstate 75.

Construction was scheduled to close all interchange ramps and a section of Clark Road, also known as State Road 72, between Catamaran Drive and Queensbury Boulevard from Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m.

FDOT's implementation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange − which is designed to reduce traffic volume – will shut down I-75 exit 205, as well as all access to the section of Clark Road (State Road 72) between Catamaran Drive and Queensbury Boulevard.

The closure was also to allow workers to install new signs and traffic signals, as well as restripe lanes, in preparation for the traffic shifts that occur with a diverging diamond configuration, FDOT said in a press release.

FDOT built the state's first diverging diamond interchange at exit 213 off I-75 at University Parkway several years ago. The state is also looking to build two more on Sarasota County's stretch of I-75, one at exit 207, the intersection with Bee Ridge Road, and another at exit 210, the intersection with Fruitville Road. Both projects have received a safety, operational and engineering approval, and now await further confirmation from the state.

The recent construction projects follow a boom in Sarasota County's population and development and more traffic congestion on the roadways. A Coast analysis of federal traffic data found the Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area had the sixth busiest highways in the southern United States.

Although diverging diamond interchanges have been common in France since the 1970s, the first in the United States was built in 2009 by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Since then, more than 200 have been built in the U.S. Transportation officials say the configuration reduces conflict points for vehicles and smooth traffic flow.

A Clark Road (State Road 72) traffic light being installed over the southbound I-75 on-ramp for pedestrians. FDOT's implementation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange − which is designed to reduce traffic volume.

