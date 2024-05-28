Sarasota's News in 90: Shooting arrest, hospital board seat and Fat Point closes

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to heraldtribune.com

Here are the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds:

Brookins arrest affidavit: Tommie and Brian Battie involved in gunfight with suspect

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the shooting that killed Tommie Battie IV and injured Brian Battie, a running back at Auburn University.

Darryl Bernard Brookins Jr. was identified as the suspect in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot shooting that also injured three others early Saturday morning.

Click here to read the full story.

Field shrinks in race for one Sarasota Memorial hospital board seat, candidate ineligible

Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante, one of three declared Republican candidates for At-Large Seat 3 on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, ended her campaign on May 22, citing a desire to stay out of a three-way battle that might have forced a runoff after the Aug. 20 primary.

But it turns out Becker-Musante was also not eligible to run this year, because she did not register as a Republican until Feb. 23, 2024.

Check out the full story on heraldtribune.com

One of the best restaurants in Sarasota's University Town Center permanently closed

After less than a year, one of the ‘best’ restaurants in Sarasota’s University Town Center opens, it closes for good.

Fat Point Brewing, founded in Charlotte County, opened a taproom and restaurant at in University Town Center in July 2023. Fat Point was included in our 10 best restaurants in the UTC area, which ran in November.

Unfortunately, it won't be a fun and relaxing option during the long, hot summer months. Fat Point Brewing has announced the closure of its UTC location.

Click here to read Wade Tatangelo’s full report.

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News in 90: Shooting arrest, hospital board seat & Fat Point closes