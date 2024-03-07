Sarasota's arrogant School Board needs an attitude adjustment

Lisa Schurr, center, with Support Our Schools, briefly stops John Wilson, right, from using his megaphone after Wilson tried to disrupt a protest outside the Sarasota County School Board Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida. Demonstrators gathered before the board meeting to call for the resignation of School Board Member Bridget Ziegler, a longtime critic of LQBTQ issues who has acknowledged being involved in a three-way sexual relationship with her husband and another woman.

Public speakers take School Board to task

On March 5, I attended the Sarasota County School Board meeting, taking note of the public comments. More than 50 people spoke, a majority of them referring to rhetoric and measures taken by the board that isolate children who are “different.”

Students, parents and teachers bravely stood up, taking the board to task. They uniformly expressed fear and confusion for themselves and their friends and families.

There was not a single student, parent or teacher who offered support for the board’s actions. The few supporters were older people using banalities like “grooming” and “child trafficking.”

Interestingly, the board chair welcomed the supporters by name; few of the others were so acknowledged. That says volumes.

These board members need to either change their attitude toward their duties or find something else to do. The School Board is, after all, obligated to support public education for all students and educators.

This is exactly what it isn’t doing.

Lee Buechler, Sarasota

Coordinate stoplights to ease congestion

My wife and I moved to Bradenton eight years ago. I realize that we are part of the traffic problem, which really doesn’t get much better after “snowbird” season.

The question I have is this: Why aren’t the traffic lights coordinated?

If you turn left off Manatee Avenue onto U.S. 41, the light at the next corner is red. The same issue exists if you turn left off Sixth Avenue to 41. These are just two examples.

It makes for nothing but congestion and accidents waiting to happen.

Is there a reason our local government can’t study this and find a solution?

Gregory Sarra, Bradenton

TRUST: How to respond in case of seizure

Thank you for featuring “Recognize Signs of Seizure,” by Dr. Jacob Pellinen, as the cover story in your Health & Fitness section Feb. 27.

As a neurology specialist in Colorado, Pellinen identifies the difference between epileptic seizures and other seizures. Seizures impact 1 in 10 people, while 1 in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy during their lifetime.

Regardless of the title and diagnosis, the first aid is the same: TRUST.

T: Turn the person on the side.

R: Remove objects and glasses.

U: Use something soft under the head.

S: Stay calm and stay with the person.

T: Time the seizure and call 911 if it lasts longer than 5 minutes.

JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation was established in 2008 by Bruce and Sandi Chapnick as a legacy to their son, Joshua, who passed away from a head injury sustained during a seizure.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals diagnosed with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. Education, awareness, transportation assistance, medical services, seizure alert devices, training of seizure response dogs and an Epilepsy Support Group are all available through JoshProvides.

Learn more at https://joshprovides.org.

Andria Bilan, CEO, JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation, Sarasota

Loser must accept what voters decide

In her March 6 column, conservative Ingrid Jacques insists that we let the voters decide the outcome of the presidential election (“Liberals melting down as Supreme Court rules unanimously on Trump”).

Former President Donald Trump (left) and President Joe Biden (right) are on course to have a rematch of their 2020 election battle.

Does she not remember that the voters did decide in 2020? The Republican loser refused to accept defeat and is charged with staging the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, from which our country has not and may never recover.

What should we expect if the voters decide President Joe Biden is the winner again and the loser refuses to accept defeat in 2024?

Voting matters and being informed is important.

Helen Kirkness, Englewood

Women are fueling construction boom

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 1.148 million women working in the construction industry represent the highest percentage share on record as of December 2023.

Regardless of gender, construction offers lucrative earnings for everyone.

The average hourly earnings in construction are nearly $3 higher per hour than all other private industries, and those earnings are up 4.6% year over year.

The opportunities in this industry are plentiful and include roles as:

Executives.

Project managers.

Supervisors.

Building inspectors.

Business developers.

Engineers.

Equipment operators.

Craft professionals.

Marketing and communications experts.

Women can be an empowering competitive advantage for construction companies and are valuable to any vibrant culture. Women in construction can find purpose in building America, from schools and manufacturing facilities to bridges and health care facilities.

ABC Florida East Coast Chapter member companies are recruiting and retaining the best talent because they are dedicated to building strong communities.

To learn more about opportunities in construction during 2024 Women in Construction Week, March 3-9, visit www.abceastflorida.com.

Peter Dyga, CEO, Associated Builders and Contractors, Florida East Coast Chapter, Coconut Creek

Take action on climate change

Despite mounting concerns about climate change, the reduction of global fossil-fuel use continues to proceed at a glacial pace. Just consider these facts:

The world's consumption of coal reached an all-time high in 2023.

U.S. oil and natural gas output has smashed records in recent years.

Last year America became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Countries are taking only baby steps to avert the climate crisis by limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (which would be in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Accords).

Only such forceful policies can alter the behavior of conventional energy markets, which still don’t reflect the reality that fossil-fuel firms are overvalued and, over time, may become stranded assets.

These companies are continuing to develop reserves that would never be used if meaningful carbon taxes were implemented.

That's why it's not surprising that the profits of the biggest U.S. oil and gas companies have tripled under President Joe Biden, who considers himself to be climate friendly.

Without internationally agreed carbon pricing, the vision of "net zero" emissions by 2050 will remain just that – a vision.

Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota

