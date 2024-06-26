Sarasota woman takes plea, sentenced to 15 years in connection to 2022 stabbing death

A Sarasota woman entered a plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man after police performed a wellbeing check when the woman failed to show up to work.

Sarasota police arrested Eugenia Bright, 44, in November 2022 in connection to the suspicious death of a man who was found stabbed in a bathroom. Bright was initially charged with second-degree murder; however, she pleaded no contest to aggravated manslaughter with a deadly weapon, with a potential maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Court news: Sarasota judge denies increasing bond for man accused in fatal 2021 hotel shooting

MCSO: 3 women killed in Manatee County shootings, deputies killed suspect in shootout

Bright was given credit for time served in jail, which amounted to 583 days, and she was also sentenced to three years' probation following her prison sentence, according to court documents. The judge ordered that restitution be paid, but reserved judgment as to the amount, the court document states.

Bright also pleaded guilty to four charges in a separate 2021 case, including two counts to sell, manufacture, deliver or possess a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of narcotic equipment. She was given credit for the 11 months and 29 days she served in county jail. Bright was sentenced to two years of probation as a drug offender for each count to run concurrently.

As part of probation, Bright may transfer to Broward County and will have a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as random urinalysis, and she is not permitted to consume illegal drugs or alcohol, according to court documents. Bright was also sentenced to complete drug treatment.

Investigators were called for a well-being check on Nov. 21, 2022, by Bright's employer, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting. When investigators arrived at an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive in Sarasota just before 11 a.m. along with rescue workers, they found Bright lying unconscious on the bed with several pills and a pill bottle next to her.

Investigators observed blood on a door next to the bed and on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit. When they looked into the bathroom, police found the deceased man on the floor with large incisions, indicating he had been stabbed, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found a chef’s knife and a handwritten note with funeral requests on a dresser. The note was signed by Bright’s first initial and last name, officials said.

“I do not want a funeral!!!!” the note said. “Just cremate me! Do not take my body to Carlos Jones. Just find someone that will do a cremation!”

Bright was taken to a local hospital and given a dose of Narcan to treat the ingested narcotics, according to previous reporting.

Postponed: third Stand Your Ground hearing in 2021 Sarasota hotel murder case canceled

In case you missed it: 2 cases closed in connection to Bradenton shooting that killed man, 23, in January 2023

Bright groggily told detectives she took 12 Xanax pills, tearing up as she told detectives she was tired, according to previous reporting. She became too tired to continue speaking, and when detectives returned later, Bright invoked her right to not speak with police further, according to the affidavit.

Investigators collected Bright's clothes, which contained evidence of blood, along with DNA swabs from her hands, according to the affidavit. Officials said there were no defensive wounds or signs of her being battered.

'Blood sister' writes letter asking Sarasota judge to understand defendant's situation

A letter submitted on behalf of Bright by someone who states they are her "blood sister" explained to the judge that Bright had taken care of the writer for a long time and that whenever she was in need, Bright would be there to help.

The sister wrote to the judge that when she, her son and her dog needed a place to live while she searched for a new home, Bright opened her own home to them, so they'd have someplace to stay.

"She has the most beautiful heart and has done so much for me as well as many others, even if thatmeant she had to go [without]," the letter states.

The letter writer added that Bright's mental health wasn't doing well as she was under a lot of stress the week before the incident. The woman states that Bright had been crying out for help, but because she was so focused on finding a home for herself and her son, she hadn't noticed the signs.

"I feel so bad that she was crying out for help, and didn’t have anyone to run to," the letter states. "It’s a lesson learned."

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2022 stabbing death