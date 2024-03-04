Sarasota students, teachers are telling the truth about their fears. Believe them.

The Sarasota County Schools logo as seen from behind the School Board table.

Board member questions veracity of speakers

At the Sarasota County School Board meeting Feb. 20, Board Member Robyn Marinelli remarked that she felt some of the people speaking during public comments are “changing the narrative of what is going on.”

Marinelli asked district Superintendent Terry Connor several questions, two of which I will address in this letter.

Marinelli asked whether Connor had been told that teachers are feeling under threat of being fired or of not being supported by “this board.”

Marinelli needs to trust those of us in this community who know teachers and know that they are feeling threatened. She should realize that teachers are not going to divulge that information to the very people they feel threatened by.

Marinelli also asked whether Connor has received any information that students are being harmed. Does she actually pay attention during School Board meetings?

Several students have faced the board to bravely proclaim that the actions of the board – and those of some individual members – are hurting them and that they do not feel safe in school.

It is unacceptable that students do not feel safe at school.

And it is sickening that Marinelli does not believe the community and the students.

Winnie Gayler, Nokomis

Local students drawn to space exploration

After more than 50 years, we are back on the moon: The Odysseus Lunar Lander touched down Feb. 22. Congratulations to Intuitive Machines and NASA for achieving such an accomplishment.

This successful mission holds particular significance for me, and it should hold great significance for our community and Sarasota County Schools.

Onboard Odysseus was EagleCam, a camera system developed by students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to capture images of the lunar landing.

Embry-Riddle has attracted numerous talented students from Sarasota County, preparing them for careers in the growing space industry.

Notably, three female students from Riverview High School, including myself, have pursued bachelor’s degrees in astronomy and astrophysics at Embry-Riddle within the past five years. Two of us are now pursuing prestigious doctoral degrees.

This statistic is particularly remarkable because women are sorely unrecognized in STEM fields.

It also underscores the impact of Riverview High − and specifically the Riverview Planetarium, managed by Jason Mocherman − in nurturing exceptional talent and providing opportunities for students to excel.

The college aspirations of Sarasota students offer a glimpse into the promising future of space exploration and the potential of young minds in our community.

Kayla Taylor, Sarasota

Déjà vu: Ladapo gives bad medical advice

We are reminded yet again that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration have no business making health care decisions for Floridians.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote in a letter that the state Department of Health “is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance.” The letter went to parents of unvaccinated children who attend a South Florida school that has suffered a measles outbreak.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo leads a Feb. 24 discussion with doctors and researchers while talking about the Cancer Connect Collaborative, an initiative spearheaded by first lady Casey DeSantis to improve cancer research and treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control advises that since measles is highly contagious, unvaccinated students stay home from school for three weeks after exposure. Roughly 1 in 5 unvaccinated people with measles are hospitalized and 1 in 10 develop ear infections that can lead to hearing loss.

We know that DeSantis and Ladapo are responsible for countless COVID-related deaths and illnesses because of their ill-advised anti-mask and anti-vax efforts.

Risking the health of kids and their families in Florida to score political points with science haters is simply too much.

Dawn Mann, Port Charlotte

Thwart Trump’s mission to become strongman

Last week, former President Donald Trump came one step closer to his ultimate goal of unlimited power. With the decision to hear his appeal for absolute immunity, he can now rely on the loyalty of the Supreme Court.

If Trump wins the presidential election and the GOP wins a majority in the House and Senate, he will have won the U.S. trifecta.

With absolute immunity as president and a Republican Congress that has already shown fear and fealty to his every whim, there will be nothing to stop him in his quest to become the first American strongman.

The only thing standing in the way of this catastrophe is the American voter.

In November, you will be casting the most significant vote of your lifetime. You will be choosing between continuing our beloved constitutional democracy or a dictatorship.

If you vote for the latter, there will be no turning back.

Charles Weiss, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota School Board must listen to concerns of students, teachers