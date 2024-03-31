Sarasota student: Find your passion and pursue it

Delcy Calderón-Vazquez’s love of storytelling stems in part from her father. An electrician, he loved to share legends from Mexico and adventurous stories of his youth there. Delcy relished the stories and how they captivated her family.

“The way he said it and the way he smiled was so fun,” she said. “It brought people closer together.”

As her love of storytelling grew in middle school, Delcy set her sights on Suncoast Polytechnical High School, a magnet school focusing on technology. She loved animation and applied to the digital arts program, but after a few months she learned that she’d not been accepted.

With this news, a new story began to form. “I felt I wasn’t intelligent enough,” she said.

Delcy enrolled at Booker High School and soon realized it was the best thing that could’ve happened to her. Her intensive reading teacher noticed how she doodled and asked her about it. The teacher learned about Delcy’s love of storytelling and helped her gather a portfolio and apply to the Visual Performing Arts (VPA) program, which she joined mid-year.

In the VPA program, Delcy – a 2024 recipient of a STRIVE Award, which recognizes students who have overcome challenges to succeed – excelled emotionally and academically. She realized that she had found the right place, and the story began to change.

“I learned it was okay not being perfect,” she said, “and that test scores aren’t always the best indication of intelligence.”

Delcy’s freshman year ended on a positive note, but toward the end of the summer, a week after she turned 16, her dad contracted COVID-19. He tried to weather the symptoms at home, but it got so bad that the family took him to the hospital, where he would stay for weeks.

School had resumed, and Delcy would visit the hospital after classes, bringing along her homework as a distraction. She was at the hospital, waiting outside her dad’s room, when he sadly passed away.

When Delcy returned to school, it was different. “I felt empty because he was a presence always cheering me on… I was in a numb space for a while.”

While she felt ready to give up, her dad had always worked hard and persevered, and he would tell Delcy, “Don’t ever let yourself crumble under pressure; don’t isolate yourself.”

Guided by her dad’s example, she threw herself into her animation.

“I love my father so much. I really wanted to continue making him proud,” she said. “He might not be here to see it, but I know he can sense it.”

Delcy created a short work called “Ghost Train” about a father, a ghost who wants to give a message to his daughter that he will be okay and that she will continue thriving. Creating this film, which still needs a final edit, and which she keeps to herself, helped her begin processing her grief.

She also learned of a scholarship award for a pre-college program at Ringling College of Art and Design, and she threw herself into creating new work. She applied for – and received – the award, which gave her confidence to imagine a career in art.

While Delcy acknowledges moving inward after she lost her dad, the people close to her provided support. Her film teacher would check in regularly, and her best friend Diego was “always there to make me laugh, to take me places to get my mind off school.” And her Mom, who had “lost her partner and friend and had to keep us all together,” still made sure everyone was okay. Like Delcy, her mom also turned to art, making and decorating boxes.

During her junior year, Delcy and her friend Diego proposed collaborating to create a stop-motion film together. She was passionate about mixing film and animation, allowing her to create a story with 3-D models, lights and cameras, bringing animation into the real world. Being Mexican-American storytellers, it was important for them to create art they and their families could enjoy together, eliminating the language barrier to create a bridge with Spanish narration.

A promotional poster for "Puntadas en el Corazon," and animated short co-created by Booker High School senior Delcy Calderón-Vazquez.

The film, “Puntadas en el Corazon” (“Stitches in the Heart”), is a nod to Frankenstein, and it was screened at two art contests, receiving an Official Selection for the 2023 All American High School Film Festival in New York and a Gold Key for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. It follows a mortician who regularly meets death, but after his own daughter falls ill and dies, he spirals into turmoil and must go on a journey where he learns to accept the grief and his loss.

Delcy’s advice for young people experiencing challenges: “Seek help and surround yourself with people you can talk to about sensitive topics. Don’t feel ashamed to cry or to fall behind. And give yourself a moment to grieve and to think about how to move on. Find your passion and pursue it – it can help you keep going.”

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County & STRIVE Awards

For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

The STRIVE Awards were born out of H. Jack Hunkele’s vision to recognize students who have overcome tremendous challenges to succeed in life. Learn more about the STRIVE Awards and this year’s remarkable recipients at EdFoundationSRQ.org/STRIVE.

