Sarasota student: 'Don’t miss out on an opportunity'

Anastasiia Lezhania, before her first day of school in 2022 at North Port High School, after fleeing Ukraine. Lezhania is a recipient of a STRIVE Award.

“I’m the person who has a backup plan for the backup plan,” said Anastasiia Lezhania.

Ahead of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as she noticed people leaving her hometown of Kyiv, the 14-year-old collected passports and other papers that would help her family in case they needed to flee.

On the morning of February 24, 2022, the unthinkable happened: Russian missiles began to slam into Kyiv. After a missile hit the apartment building across the street, the family – with their dog, two cats, and what they could carry in bags and backpacks – left the city where Anastasiia had lived all her life.

“The noise of the rockets,” Anastasiia recalled, “was terrible.”

For two days, they stayed with friends in a village outside Kyiv before Anastasiia’s dad drove them to Lviv, near Poland. He dropped them near the border, but the family, with the pets, had to walk the last few kilometers, trudging through the bitter cold toward safety.

At a refugee camp in Poland, they were processed and then taken in by a Polish family Anastasiia had found on Facebook as they fled. Seeing the need to help, during the day Anastasiia would return to the refugee camp to help incoming Ukrainians. Every day, the facility became stretched as more tired and anxious families arrived.

“You don’t really think about how hard it is," she said. "You just go because you have to.”

While Anastasiia was helping fellow refugees, her mom, who got a lead from her own mom in Ukraine, reached out to a connection in Canada, who texted a pastor friend in North Port, Florida, who texted Anastasiia’s mom in Poland. The pastor offered to host the family, and a few days later they used the last of their money for plane tickets to Miami.

Anastasiia arrived in North Port the Friday before spring break, affording her a week to acclimate before beginning classes at North Port High School on her fifteenth birthday. She knew almost no English but excelled at math. To learn English, she watched YouTube videos and downloaded free trials of learning apps. It was hard, but Anastasiia persisted, passed her Florida Standards Assessment in English on the second attempt, and applied for the AICE program to take advanced coursework.

Of her early days starting over in America, Anastasiia said, “I did not fully understand where I was and what was happening. I just followed the road. I just knew that there were new tasks that needed to be done.”

Two years on, her resolve has not abated. In the apartment where her mom and brothers moved after they could afford a place of their own, she cooks for the family. Through her persistence, she got a job at Publix and walks 15 minutes to work in the bakery. She is looking for ways to help the family cover legal expenses for the immigration process.

Anastasiia has also found ways to connect to her home. In Kyiv, she loved to sing, dance, act, and play drums. When the band at her church in North Port needed a new drummer and learned that she played, they asked her to join. Playing drums again, Anastasiia said, “Helps me get back my past life.” With a smile, she added, “And I love to control the tempo.”

In February, Anastassia learned she was a 2024 recipient of a STRIVE Award, which recognizes high school juniors and seniors who have overcome challenges to succeed. For a young woman who knew almost no English two years ago, she is on track to earn her AICE diploma. While uncertain how she will pay for college, she has applied to many and already received acceptance letters. She plans to study film production at a four-year school but is developing backup plans.

Through all the uncertainty and after losing almost everything that felt familiar, Anastasiia has been buoyed by the generous people who have helped every step of the way. The Polish family who took them in, the North Port pastor’s family who hosted them for months, the people who donated to a GoFundMe page that enabled the family to buy a car, the woman who had heard of the Lezhania’s story and paid to have their dog reunited with them in Florida—these people and so many others serve as reminders of the best impulses in humans. They help Anastasiia keep moving forward.

So do her two brothers and her mom, who works three jobs and who borrowed money and, with the help of the pastor and his son, purchased an electric drum kit so Anastasiia can practice in their apartment. She finds support in her friends from Ukraine who also left their homes with so little and now live elsewhere—in Germany and Austria. While they are all starting over, they take solace in having each other and in being far from that war that came crashing into their city.

Anastasiia’s advice for students experiencing challenges: “Don’t miss out on an opportunity—everything that’s around you can help you develop yourself if you use it.”

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County & STRIVE Awards

For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

The STRIVE Awards were born out of H. Jack Hunkele’s vision to recognize students who have overcome tremendous challenges to succeed in life. Learn more about the STRIVE Awards and this year’s remarkable recipients at EdFoundationSRQ.org/STRIVE.

