Sarasota school board votes to reject new Title IX guidelines, potentially risking funding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County school board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to reject the federal government’s new Title IX guidelines, potentially risking funding.

Last month, the Department of Education issued the new guidance, which expands Title IX protections to transgender students, among other changes. Less than one week later, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida would not comply with the new rules.

“Florida rejects Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX,” DeSantis said in a video posted to social platform X. “We will not comply and we will fight back. We are not going to let Joe Biden try to inject men into women’s activities.”

The resolution said only biological sex should be protected, not gender identity. It could mean renewed strength for the governor’s legislation, which some say targets the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are not going to let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents,” the governor continued in his video. “We are not going to let Joe Biden abuse his constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida.”

However, the decision could threaten the funding the district receives from the federal government.

The board will meet later this month to discuss next steps.

