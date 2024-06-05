Sarasota School Board advances curtailed public comment, new strategic plan

The Sarasota School Board approved the advertisement of a new policy that would split public comment into two sections — as it was before the current board majority took over — and approved a new district strategic plan at its meeting Tuesday evening.

In the first school board meeting since school ended in May, the board approved several items ranging from updated district policies to a new strategic plan. The district's strategic plan acts as a roadmap for the board and other leadership to follow through 2030. At the start of the 2023-24 school year, District Superintendent Terry Conner moved to suspend the district's strategic plan to evaluate and implement his vision. Notably, the new 82-page strategic plan states that the district would seek other funding sources for voluntary prekindergarten programs as federal COVID-19 funding ends next school year.

"With this plan, we will be able to systematically address the needs of our students advancing the quality of education for all students in Sarasota County, and ensuring that we have the effective allocation of resources to do so," Connor said.

The revised public comment policy, which was one of 18 new or revised district policies approved for advertisement, would:

Split public comments into agenda-based comments before board business and general comments after new business.

Allocate three minutes for agenda-based comments and two minutes for general comments.

Give priority in each section would be given to Sarasota County residents, parents and guardians of district students, district employees and district students on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the board meeting Feb. 6, 2024. She has refused to step down despite a resolution passed by the board.

The current conservative-leaning school board majority previously voted to change public comment away from the split model, which was implemented by the previous board majority.

Board member Tom Edwards said he supported the revised public comment structure, pointing out that controversial topics people want are often agenda items, so things most people want to comment on will still happen at the start of meetings.

Board member Bridget Ziegler said she supported the change, as she felt it helped keep the focus on board business.

"I understand no matter where you stand on any position, that you're coming to speak with true conviction and concern," Ziegler said. "Many of you are parents and I understand it doesn't matter if I agree with you or not, I believe you have a right to speak and I understand that passion."

The advertised split in public comment time comes as the board faces a barrage of comments from members of the public who tend to voice their displeasure with board member Ziegler. Recently, school board meetings have consistently gone over five hours since December.

"You realize now giving three minutes for agenda items and two minutes to public comments, you'll be hearing five minutes now from many of us," said Tamara Solum during public comment.

Recent meetings have seen members of the public commenting on Ziegler and her sex life, specifically about her hunting for sexual partners at bars with her husband Christian, the former Florida GOP Chairman, taking secret pictures of women for Bridget to approve. The couple's "prowling" for sex partners was first reported in the Florida Trident, a publication of the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Christian faced rape allegations by a woman he’d known for years stemming from a planned three-way sexual encounter between Christian, the alleged victim and Bridget — who wasn't able to attend. Sarasota police ultimately did not move forward with charges.

Following the allegations, the Sarasota School Board approved a resolution calling on Ziegler, a founder of the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty who has sat on the board for almost 10 years, to resign.

New strategic plan

Terry Connor, superintendent for Sarasota County Schools. Photographed Tuesday May 21, 2024.

The revised strategic plan, originally suspended in August ahead of the 2023-24 school year as Superintendent Connor started his first year as the district's leader, reflects Connor's vision for the district's future.

The approved strategic plan is structured around five pillars:

Every Student Achieves

Every Student Supported

Every Employee Valued

Every School Equipped

Every Community Engaged

Carol Lerner, a local activist with Support Our Schools, said she thought the plan was a "thoughtful road map" and agreed with the board's approval of it — pointing specifically to the "Expect Literacy for All" item under the "Every Student Achieves" pillar.

However, Lerner said she wished the district had worked to implement more district-based dual language immersion programs and support for district Title I schools. She also pointed to the loss of federal COVID-19 funding for VPK, which would pass the cost onto families which she said would be a hardship given the cost of living in Sarasota County.

"I realized that COVID funds have ended, but it is vouchers to private schools and for-profit managed charter schools that are causing budget woes and drives decisions like this one," Lerner said. "Early childhood education is a game changer and would save the district millions in remedial and other costs."

Board Chairwoman Karen Rose contested criticisms that the strategic plan didn't have dual language programs, pointing to mentions of such programs in 1.3.11 and 1.4.11 in the plan. Edwards echoed Rose's sentiments about dual language programs, adding that they were "alive and well" in Sarasota schools.

Edwards also addressed public concerns about the district's VPK programs and the loss of funding.

"The VPK commitment is a stake in the ground," he said.

Connor explained that the district's VPK program has been previously completely funded by federal COVID-19 dollars, which end in September. He said in the wake of the loss of funds, the district had applied and been approved to receive state funding for its VPK program, which funds some but not all of the program.

The program would still now cost about $107 per week, Connor said. Families on free and reduced lunch receive discounts on VPK, with those on free lunch taking on no cost while those on reduced pay half the cost.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota School Board advances public comment restrictions, new strategic plan