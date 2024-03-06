Sarasota man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder, attempted murder

Darion Lee waves to family members as he leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024. Lee was sentenced for second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted murder for the 2019 shooting that killed Le'Quavious Claridy and wounded Sas Young.

Three months following his first sentencing hearing in December, Darion Lee was sentenced Tuesday by a Sarasota judge to 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Lee, 21, appeared in court for his third sentencing hearing following a July 2023 trial where a jury found him guilty of murder in the second degree with a firearm and attempted murder in the first degree in connection to the 2019 shooting that killed Le’Quavious Claridy, 21, and wounded then 17-year-old Sas Young.

An affidavit in the case stated the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute over a dirt bike between Lee and Young, both students at Triad School.

Judge Thomas Krug speaks to family members of shooting victim Le'Quavious Claridy who were present in the courtroom before delivering his sentence for Darion Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug adjudicated Lee guilty on both counts, sentencing him to 25 years for murder in the second degree with a firearm and a 25-year sentence for attempted murder to run concurrently with a mandatory minimum of 20 years.

Krug ordered restitution to be paid, but reserved judgment on how much. Lee is prohibited from contacting Claridy's family.

Lee's sentencing was previously delayed twice, first due to the defense receiving a late report from one of their witnesses and the second time after Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug granted the defendant's right to have a Department of Juvenile Justice assessment completed before a decision was made. The turn of events in January came about due to Lee being only 16 years old when the crime was committed.

Lee turned 21 in the months following the second hearing, thus, Judge Krug couldn't sentence Lee to the juvenile justice system and the report from the juvenile justice department indicated that it wouldn't be appropriate.

During the previous hearings, Krug heard from Claridy's mother, who gave a statement forgiving Lee but questioned why he shot her son, the principal of Triad School where Lee was a student during the months leading up to the shooting and Lee's father, who defended his son.

Dr. Eddy Regnier, a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist, also testified previously that Lee suffers from multiple disorders, including intermittent explosive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, and a low IQ which contributed to his combative behavior.

Judge Krug learned of Lee's extensive disciplinary history starting from kindergarten through his time at Triad School, which included his use of profanity, hitting other students, insubordination, a teacher overhearing him talking about having $80 for a handgun and viewing videos of shootouts on a school's computer. Testimony revealed that Lee also got into a verbal altercation with Young days before the shooting.

Sarasota judge: 'Nothing will bring your child back'

A photo of shooting victim Le'Quavious Claridy was projected in the courtroom while Assistant State Attorney Megan Leaf made her arguments during the sentencing hearing for Darion Lee.

During the sentencing, Assistant State Attorney Megan Leaf showed a photograph of Claridy leaning against a red Toyota sedan, smiling at the camera.

Leaf focused her argument on the victims of the case — Claridy, his mother, his aunt and their family — and how they have suffered the most because of what happened on Nov. 10, 2019, on Carver Street. Leaf added that Claridy's family has felt lost, unheard, and at times completely forgotten during the four-year process.

She described how Claridy was a brother to three siblings, he didn't speak until he was 7 years old, and that his mother raised him and his siblings alone while their father was in prison, highlighting the similarities between Lee and Claridy, and the stark contrast.

Assistant State Attorney Megan Leaf walks from the podium after making her closing arguments during a sentencing hearing for Darion Lee.

"On Nov. 10, 2019, Darion Lee chose to arm himself with a gun, he chose to drive his car, he chose to follow two boys on their bicycle and gun them down," Leaf said.

Leaf asked that Judge Krug sentence Lee to a minimum of 45 years, acknowledging that while no term of years would bring Claridy back to his family, a long-term sentence would honor his memory.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Pasquali and defense attorney Kathleen Kirwin argued that because Lee was a teenager when he was arrested, charged and convicted of the crimes, he shouldn't be sentenced to life in prison and that a 65-year sentence was basically a life sentence for a 21-year-old. The attorneys introduced two federal cases during the hearing to support their argument that there is a fundamental difference between juvenile and adult brains, and while juveniles shouldn't be absolved of their transgressions, it is wrong to sentence juveniles to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorney Kathleen Kirwin makes her arguments for her client Darion Lee during his sentencing hearing.

Kirwin urged Krug to consider the federal cases presented which indicated a juvenile shouldn't be sentenced to life in prison because they are fundamentally not mature enough and pervious of outside influences to understand the depth of their decisions.

Lee's defense indicated they would be filing an appeal on his behalf, according to previous reporting.

When Krug announced the sentence, Lee stood at the podium with one of his attorneys, his face slack without emotion. Before he was escorted out of the courtroom, the 21-year-old wearing a yellow jumpsuit turned and smiled at his family, waving his hand.

Claridy's family noticed the moment, commenting on Lee's smile. Outside the courtroom, Claridy's mother hugged Leaf as tears ran down her cheeks.

"To the family, I know that this doesn't in any way appease you or it might not even give you comfort ... nothing will bring your child back," Krug said to Claridy's family after deciding on Lee's sentence.

Krug added he learned a lot about Claridy from his mother and aunt and that he hoped Claridy's family would always remember him, share their memories and allow his good qualities to remain constant in their lives.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on X: @GabrielaSzyman3.

