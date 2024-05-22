Sarasota man charged in shooting that injured Auburn’s Brian Battie, killed brother

Video above: Residents remain on edge after several Sarasota shootings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that injured former USF and Auburn football player Brian Battie and left his brother, Tommie Battie, dead.

Daryl Brookins, 28, was accused of firing shots in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot, near a hookah lounge, early Saturday morning.

Brian Battie was shot in the head and was critically injured. His brother suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting. Battie and the three other injured victims were transported to hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, security footage showed Brookins leaning against the window of a nearby business. The brothers walked toward him and that was when deputies said Brookins fired a gun at them. They returned fire and each fell to the ground.

Brookins ran away from the site of the shooting and was identified as the suspect following several Crime Stoppers tips, according to SCSO. His car was found abandoned in the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Detectives said they used Brookins’ driver’s license photo and videos posted to social media to identify him as the suspect. He has four prior felony convictions.

Brookins was charged with murder, attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to jail on Wednesday.

