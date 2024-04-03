Sarasota Jungle Gardens community mourns passing of president Dorothy Allyn-Lavick

Under Dorothy Allyn-Lavick's watch, Sarasota Jungle Gardens introduced birds, reptiles, and other native and exotic animals to the park, a decision that proved to be immensely popular with visitors to the family-owned landmark.

Dorothy Allyn-Lavick, whose passion, dedication, and love for wildlife helped make Sarasota Jungle Gardens a treasured destination for generations of Southwest Florida residents and visitors, recently passed away. In May, the facility plans to hold a tribute and commemorate the 85th anniversary of the family-owned landmark.

Allyn-Lavick, who was president of Sarasota Jungle Gardens, died on Feb. 22 surrounded by family. She was 85.

"Sarasota Jungle Gardens is a testament to 'Old Florida,' preserving memories of days gone by while remaining vibrant for today's families, locals, and tourists," park spokeswoman Meredith Dropkin said. "The anniversary observance will continue throughout the year."

Located on 10 acres of tropical landscaping connected by winding jungle trails, Sarasota Jungle Gardens was established on New Year's Eve in 1939 and is one of the oldest continuously operating wildlife attractions in Florida. Over the years, the park and nature center changed ownership several times.

In 1971, Sarasota Jungle Gardens was purchased by Dorothy's father, Arthur C. Allyn, president of the Chicago White Sox from 1961-69. In 1969, Allyn sold his interest in the White Sox and moved the family to Sarasota, where he concentrated on his passion for butterflies and entomology, later establishing the Allyn Museum of Entomology.

Dorothy shared her father's passion for the environment and together they created a place where people could experience the beauty of nature up close while fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for wildlife. Under Dorothy’s watch, Sarasota Jungle Gardens introduced birds, reptiles, and other native and exotic animals to the park, a decision that proved to be immensely popular.

Dorothy Allyn-Lavick in a 1998 photo with her daughter, Cheryl Lavick-Mandas, who serves on the board for Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Today Sarasota Jungle Gardens is home to more than 200 native and exotic animals, including its famed pink flamingos, birds of prey, multiple species of parrots and macaws, primates, small mammals, dozens of snakes, lizards, iguanas, alligators, crocodiles and other reptiles – many of them rescued or donated.

Dorothy remained actively involved in operating Sarasota Jungle Gardens for many years, ensuring that her family's legacy continued to thrive. Her son, Chris Lavick, and daughter-in-law, Nancy, took over day-to-day operations several years ago, while her daughters, Nicole Lavick-Kruzcek and Cheryl Lavick-Mandas, serve on the park's board.

Dorothy Allyn-Lavick envisioned Sarasota Jungle Gardens as a place where people could experience the beauty of nature up close.

Dorothy also served on the board of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, a facility in Colorado overlooking Colorado Springs. Dropkin said the family will continue to honor her memory by upholding Sarasota Jungle Garden's nostalgic Florida charm and commitment to providing guests with educational and interactive experiences with animals and nature.

For more information about Sarasota Jungle Gardens and its history, visit sarasotajunglegardens.com.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is home to more than 200 native and exotic animals, including its famed pink flamingos.

