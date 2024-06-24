Sarasota judge denies increasing bond for man accused in fatal 2021 hotel shooting

A Sarasota judge ruled against increasing a Sarasota man's bond in connection to a fatal 2021 hotel shooting, despite the prosecutor's arguments that the defendant's circumstances had changed with the death of one family member and disappearance of another.

The defendant, Brennan Wakey, is charged with murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Colton Wright. The prosecution has sought repeatedly to get Wakey back behind bars since he was released from jail more than two years ago pending trial, urging the judge on the case to consider the safety of the community.

Sarasota police were called Dec. 9, 2021, to room 319 of the Hyatt Place Hotel off of University Parkway after a housekeeper discovered Wright's body. Wright and Wakey had been in a romantic relationship since June 2021 when the shooting occurred, according to the victim's mother.

Wakey was seen on surveillance video exiting a side entrance pulling a black duffle bag on wheels behind him with a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, according to a probable cause affidavit and evidence shown in court during two "stand your ground" hearings in February.

Wakey then drove to Port Charlotte to his father's home, where investigators later found the victim's laptop and cellphone, as well as a red shirt and blue jeans in a washer. Those two items, the only ones in the washer, matched the clothing Wakey was seen wearing when exiting the hotel, according to evidence presented in court.

The bond hearing Monday came days after Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug abruptly canceled a third "stand your ground" hearing last Friday less than 30 minutes into the start of what was scheduled to be a full-day hearing.

Krug was unable to continue the hearing, first taking a five-minute recess before cancelling the hearing. As of Monday, a new stand your ground hearing date has not been set, according to court records.

In April, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig filed a motion to increase Wakey's bond to $500,000 because of a change in his circumstances. A Sarasota judge initially set Wakey's bond to $250,000, along with the condition that Wakey was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, surrender his passport to his attorney, not contact an eyewitness or the victim's family, and submit to random drug testing. He has been free on bond since March 2022.

According to the motion submitted by Fraivillig, Wakey asserted during the initial bond hearing he had close family ties in the community including his grandmother and father.

However, Wakey's grandmother died shortly after the bond hearing and his father, Wayne Wakey, has been missing for more than a year. Fraivillig in the motion noted that Wayne Wakey's disappearance happened "under unexplained circumstances" and that he was last seen with his son in May 2023.

Before the hearing on Monday, Wakey's defense attorney Liane McCurry asked the court for a stay in the proceeding and to possibly require Fraivillig to recuse herself for from the case for alleged prosecutorial misconduct for providing records from an investigation to a reporter.

McCurry's motion stated that there was information Fraivillig provided to a Herald-Tribune reporter that was part of an open investigation into the missing person's case of Wayne Wakey that should not be entered as public records, especially during the bond hearing.

Krug denied the motion for stay on the bond and stated that as for as the motion for Fraivillig to recuse herself or be dismissed from the case, the defense would need to file a separate motion.

Fraivillig argued that the increase in bond was important to protect the community, noting that a $250,000 increase in the bond "is not a draconian measure" considering the crime's gravity.

Wakey has also asked the judge to amend his supervised release to remove his ankle monitor, saying he's unable to afford it. In court, McCurry said Wakey must pay $10 per day for the monitor. He argues he's been on supervised release since March 7, 2022, and hasn't had any violations.

McCurry said that Wakey has attended every court hearing, checked in by phone or Zoom with a supervisor for pretrial release, has surrendered his passport to his attorney and except for one drug test — in which he tested positive for marijuana, but has a medical marijuana card — all of his other random drug tests were negative. McCurry also said that while Wakey may no longer have family ties in the sense of his grandmother and father, he has been in a committed two-year relationship and has family in Tampa.

While Krug acknowledged that Wakey's circumstances had changed, and that he has discretion to modify the bond in such circumstances, he decided against raising Wakey's bond amount and kept the current pretrial supervised release conditions are in effect.

