Update: Sarasota investigators recover body of missing Sarasota swimmer

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office dive team prepare to enter the water to search for a missing swimmer Monday morning near Turtle Beach.

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesperson announced the body of the swimmer who went missing off of Siesta Key's Turtle Beach Sunday evening was recovered Monday afternoon after a full day of searching.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office sent an email to media Monday evening notifying that the missing 23-year-old swimmer, identified as Jose Daniel Venta Ciro, of Sarasota, was recovered near the area of 9150 Blind Pass Rd. after a passing boater located the body.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Sarasota County Fire Department, were already conducting recovery efforts for the missing swimmer approximately a quarter-mile north of where the body was found.

The body was identified as the missing swimmer from photographs provided to investigators, according to the email. Recovery efforts have been suspended by SCSO and the Coast Guard, and the body will be sent to the medical examiner's office.

The news comes a day after the sheriff's office and the fire department were notified about two swimmers in distress. One swimmer was rescued, but the other went underwater and rescuers were unable to locate them, according to previous reporting.

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy speaks to friends and family members of a missing swimmer Monday morning on Turtle Beach. The 23 year-old man was reported missing Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office resumed the search Monday morning.

The Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard used air, marine and land assets in a search for the missing swimmer. The search was suspended Sunday night after several hours without finding the missing swimmer.

The search resumed Monday morning. About a dozen friends and family members stood on the beach watching as two SCSO boats searched the water off Turtle Beach using a side-scan sonar device.

One of the boats anchored and four divers entered the water to search two locations identified with the sonar. After about 30 minutes underwater, the divers had not located the missing swimmer and returned to the boat.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Update: Body of missing 23-year-old Sarasota swimmer recovered