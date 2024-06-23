Sarasota foundations urge do-over after county commission changed nonprofit funding rules

Several prominent local foundations are urging the Sarasota County Commission to revisit more than $1 million in funding cuts to highly ranked programs made in a process they say was plagued by confusion, inconsistency and a lack of transparency.

In strongly worded letters sent to the county this week, the foundations asked county commissioners to reconsider their votes and return to the system that the commission itself helped establish.

The letters follow a county budget meeting on June 5 where the commission determined how to allocate more than $15.5 million set aside for grants to behavioral health and human services organizations.

Like last year, some of those decisions ignored the work done by citizen-led advisory councils set up by the commission to review, score and rank applications from local nonprofits. The commission changed rules and altered established criteria, and sometimes voted not to fund organizations without giving a reason.

May 22, 2024 - Sarasota County Commissioner Michael Moran, District 1.

Also like last year, some changes to the established system benefitted an organization tied to Commission Chair Mike Moran, who was the driving force behind the process.

One of the funding cuts that the commission made was $510,000 in childcare assistance for low-income and working-class parents through the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County’s School Readiness Program. That jeopardizes a state matching grant – meaning a total loss of more than $1 million in childcare aid for 300 local working families come Oct. 1.

The commission also eliminated more than $310,000 for a major emergency shelter for homeless and at-risk families – the only one of its kind in the county – run by Harvest House and $180,000 from a Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast mentoring program that serves more than 1,000 at-risk youth.

All three programs were highly ranked by the commission's own citizen-led advisory councils.

But in a repeat of last year, Moran arrived at the budget meeting with his own revised list and altered criteria. While the above programs still retained high scores under Moran’s changes, commissioners defunded them anyway, then fully funded a number of programs that originally fell much lower in the ranks.

“For the second year in a row, this transparent process was replaced by decision-making without public input,” stated the letter sent to commissioners, signed by the heads of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Argus Foundation.

“Public input is key to having recommendations that reflect the needs of the community,” Jennifer Johnston, Gulf Coast Community Foundation's director of community leadership, said after the letter was sent. “And I think that has been lost in this process.”

Sarasota County Commission changes rules, faces long-term impacts on taxpayers

Commissioners Moran, Neil Rainford, Ron Cutsinger and Joe Neunder – who voted to defund the childcare program and homeless shelter – could not be reached for comment. Commissioner Mark Smith was the sole no vote.

At the meeting, Moran positioned himself as a “steward of taxpayer money.”

“Just because we have the money doesn’t mean we should be giving it out,” he said.

He explained that his personal list of which programs to fund took into account differences in how the nonprofits reported their financial information, including a new rule he introduced at the meeting requiring that grant applicants had filed a 990 tax form.

The five members of the Sarasota County Commission are Ron Cutsinger, District 5, left; Joe Neunder, District 4; Michael Moran, District 1; Neil Rainford, District 3; and Mark Smith, District 2

That new rule disqualified Harvest House, which is not required to file a 990 because it is a faith-based nonprofit, even though the organization included in its applications an annual financial audit that details the same information and more – just as it has done over the last decade for county, state and federal contracts, its director told commissioners after the vote when public comment was allowed.

In a second letter sent to the commission, the business-backed nonprofit and government watchdog Argus Foundation suggested that the commission behaved recklessly with the public’s trust.

“The process has become inconsistent, unreliable, and lacks transparency,” wrote Christine Robinson, its executive director.

In a phone call with the Herald-Tribune, Robinson criticized what she called the “very random” requirement for the 990 thrown up after the fact to disqualify Harvest House of funding for both the shelter and a jail diversion program – “when they are some of the best providers of assistance.”

Christine Robinson

Beyond the arbitrary decision-making process, Robinson is concerned about the long-term impacts on taxpayers.

Specifically, she referenced cuts or denials of funding for proven jail diversion programs at a time when the county is considering expanding its overcrowded jail. Before asking the public to pay for a bigger jail, commissioners need to be able to tell taxpayers they tried everything they could to reduce the population by other means, she stated in her letter.

“It’s much easier to prevent homelessness and people from going into the system than it is to take them out of the system once they are in it,” Robinson said. “And the costs involved are doubled, quadrupled, ten times that, on the back end.”

Commission changes and decisions benefit some Sarasota nonprofits more than others

One such prominent jail diversion program that commissioners voted to defund was that of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast.

The mentoring program serves over 1,000 at-risk young people, 100% of whom have remained arrest-free despite significant life challenges and high rates of incarcerated relatives, the foundations noted in their letter. The graduation rate among the participants was 99%, and of those, all went on to continue their education, join the military or enter the workforce.

While the program was highly ranked on both the advisory council and Moran’s lists (14 and 11, respectively, out of 36 behavioral health programs), Moran wanted to deny the $180,000 request.

Despite the program’s high rank, Rainford led the 4-1 vote to cut it (Cutsinger voted no) – describing it more as a volunteer-based endeavor. Rainford said he thought jail diversion was better accomplished by programs like Teen Court.

Moran's wife Lori is Teen Court's chief operating officer.

Teen Court's jail diversion program was originally ranked very low by the advisory council, at 29 out of 36. It rose in the ranks on Moran’s list to 20 and was fully funded for almost $132,000. So was a second Teen Court program on substance abuse for $51,000. Originally ranked 33 out of 36, it rose to 24 on Moran’s list.

And a third Teen Court program – one for mental health whose rank climbed after Moran’s changes from 31 to 23 – saw its original request for $57,000 become eligible for more than twice that amount.

That’s because – in another controversial step – the commission decided at the meeting to take $1.125 million out of the behavioral health funding pot and put it into a “pilot project."

Through the pilot project, instead of giving select agencies the funds they requested for outlined program needs, the county would instead reimburse them for accrued licensed mental health counseling expenses for clients.

The cap would be $125,000 each.

In their letter, the foundations criticized the decision and noted that the nine agencies moved off the advisory council's list and into that category were “hand-selected” by commissioners in a manner “circumventing” human services contracting standards.

What's more, without consulting with the advisory councils, the commission received no confirmation that mental health counseling is something those nine agencies even offer.

“Quite frankly,” Robinson pointed out, “the commission didn’t have the ability to know if the agencies can provide these services.”

Decisions are 'a systematic dismantling of our social safety nets for our most vulnerable citizens'

In the end, these decisions hurt Sarasota County families the most, said Erin Minor, executive director of Harvest House.

The agency’s emergency shelter program – originally ranked 3rd out of 51 programs by the advisory council and falling only to 7 on Moran’s list – is the primary family shelter in the county and the only one in north county.

Last year alone the shelter served about 200 parents and children as well as 128 young adults. After time at the shelter, 100% of the young adults and 89 % of the families found safe housing.

Harvest House has contracted with the county for support with the shelter for almost a decade and raises a matching amount of $310,000 from donors for the program.

Yet while choosing to defund Harvest House’s highly ranked shelter, the commissioners fully funded two limited shelter programs after bumping them up from near the bottom of the ranking list.

Erin Minor is the CEO of Harvest House.

In a unanimous vote, Harvest House was also denied $190,000 for its jail diversion and addiction recovery program, despite the advisory council ranking it 4 out of 36 behavioral health programs. On Moran’s list, it fell to 21, just below a jail diversion program run by Teen Court.

Minor said that the decisions about her programs weren’t made on their merits and didn’t reflect the needs of the community.

They come amid an ongoing housing crisis -- in an area with some of the highest rental rate hikes in the nation -- when schools and the Sheriff’s Office routinely refer families to the shelter. The people helped by the shelter include working parents living in their cars with their kids; a single mom sleeping with her infant in the woods; an entire family pulling up in a U-Haul, with nowhere else to go.

More and more of them, Minor said, are families that once got by paycheck to paycheck, but are falling through the cracks in the face of rising costs.

“Where do these families go now? What’s the plan?” she added.

The foundations are asking the commission to reconsider the funding cuts to the highly ranked programs as well as its decision to table an eviction-prevention program called SHIELD that has helped about 300 families in its first year alone.

They are also urging the commission to replace the vote with a trusted evaluation process.

“It seems like a systematic dismantling of our social safety nets for our most vulnerable citizens,” Minor said of the commissioners' cuts. “And it’s cruel.”

This story comes from a partnership between the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Saundra Amrhein covers the Season of Sharing campaign, along with issues surrounding housing, utilities, child care and transportation in the area. She can be reached at samrhein@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County Commission changed rules, defunded key projects