Sarasota deputies arrest 15 in undercover anti-drug operation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies arrested 15 people in an undercover anti-drug operation, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

During the operation, which lasted nearly two years, deputies seized “significant quantities of fentanyl, crack and powder cocaine, other stimulants, substantial amounts of cash, and firearms,” according to a news release.

Deputies executed search warrants at the homes of Anthony Alexander and Darrenton Trebbles, which resulted in the seizure of “various illicit narcotics … including over five kilograms of Dimethylpentylone, a synthetic stimulant, discovered at Trebble’s home in Manatee County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additional search warrants carried out with help from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Sarasota Police Department (SPD), the North Port Police Department (NPPD), and the Office of Statewide Prosecution-Fort Myers, “resulted in the seizure of 159.9 grams of Fentanyl, 5,569.8 grams of Cocaine, 7.5 grams of Marijuana, approximately $218,000 in cash, two firearms, gold jewelry and other illegal substances,” according to SCSO.

17 people were charged in the operation, but two are still wanted: Victor Schuler, 32, of Sarasota and Terrance Reed Sr., 56. Schuler is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and one count of trafficking in cocaine.

The following 15 individuals were arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:

Anthony A. Alexander, 31, of Venice, is charged with one count of racketeering, eight counts of conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine/cocaine, and six counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl.

Darrenton Trebbles, 29, of Sarasota, is charged with one count of racketeering, three counts of conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine/cocaine, five counts of trafficking in cocaine/phenethylamines/fentanyl, one count of cocaine possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, and one count of resisting officer without violence.

Eric McClain, 41, of Wauchula, is charged with one count of racketeering and three counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine/amphetamine.

Israel Corona, 42, of Bradenton, is charged with one count of racketeering, two counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and one count of trafficking in cocaine.

Porcha Graham, 35, of Nokomis, is charged with one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Allen Roberts III, 28, of North Port, is charged with one count of racketeering and three counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Sammy Robinson, 33, of Sarasota, is charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of trafficking in fentanyl.

Niko Curington, 29, of North Port, is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Antonio Charles, 36, of Nokomis, is charged with one count of sale of rock cocaine.

Horace Charles Jr., 62, of Nokomis, is charged with two counts of sale of rock cocaine.

Jerry Charles, 54, of Nokomis, is charged with one count of sale of rock cocaine.

Gerald Charles, 30, of Nokomis, is charged with one count of sale of rock cocaine.

Samtavia Robinson, 29, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of sale of rock cocaine.

Clydrick Lewis, 38, of Nokomis, is charged with two counts of sale of rock cocaine.

Rashard rivers, 35, of Bradenton, is charged with one count of cocaine possession.

“I commend the almost two years of painstaking work put into Operation Stamp Out by the Special Investigations Section,” Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman wrote in a statement. “Additionally, we appreciate and acknowledge the cooperation and outstanding efforts of the DEA, SPD, NPPD, and the Office of Statewide Prosecution-Fort Myers. Their contributions were significant in the successful outcome of this operation. Working together makes a difference in our community.”

Anyone with information about the wanted suspects is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.

