Sarasota County saw tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spill during recent flooding

Sarasota County had a wet and wild day courtesy of tropical system Invest90L last week. Amid the downpours and subsequent flooding, county staff discovered an overflowing manhole at 7208 Pine Needle Road, where about 73,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled. Between the Riverview, Linwood, and Sam's Seltzers Lift Stations, about 41,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were spilled.

The Wastewater Reclamation Facilities saw three times their usual flow during the storms as runoff flooded the system. The county's largest wastewater treatment facility on Bee Ridge Road produces an average of 7 million gallons a day. Within the the past week, the flow hit a peak of 20 million gallons a day.

About 1,500 gallons of sewage was recovered at the Sam's Seltzers station, but otherwise site conditions did not allow county staff to recover any more.

Brooke Bailey, the county's Director of Public Utilities, said the flooding infrastructure held up fairly well considering the sheer amount of rain, and conditions on the ground are good now, but there's always room for improvement in case of another torrent as Florida moves into its wet season.

"Should we have those types of events again, we can definitely do better," Bailey said.

Bailey said her department will analyze the main causes of spills and put together a team to do preventative maintenance on the systems' air release valves. A failed valve on Edgemere Lane led to about 3,600 gallons of spilled wastewater.

The county is also implementing a Capacity, Management, Operation, and Maintenance program to better comply with federal guidelines on wastewater collection.

Sarasota County's water reclamation facilities treat, filter, and disinfect millions of gallons of wastewater daily for irrigation.

Flash street flooding on Bahia Vista St. adjacent Sarasota High School Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Co. saw three times as much wastewater during recent storms