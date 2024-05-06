Sarasota County issues burn ban based on dry local conditions

Sarasota County currently is between 500 and 549 on the Keetch-Byram drought index, which is a continuous reference for soil dryness, prompting both Sarasota County and the city of Venice to institute outdoor burn bans.

Sarasota County has imposed its burn ban ordinance because of dry local conditions and an increased chance of fire hazards.

The measure took effect May 3.

Though Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are experiencing only “abnormally dry” rather than drought conditions according to the latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Sarasota County currently has a score between 500 and 549 on the Keetch-Byram drought index, which is a continuous reference for soil dryness.

Rodney Wynn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Ruskin noted that rainfall at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for the year is at 9.67 inches – which is 0.66 inches below the normal rainfall level of 10.33 inches.

However, 2023 was the driest year on record for the Sarasota-Bradenton area, according to the weather service, with a rainfall deficit of almost 2 feet.

Regular summer rains typically don't begin until June.

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists Sarasota County as abnormally dry.

Sarasota County’s ordinance calls for a burn ban to automatically go into effect and prohibit almost all open burning when that index is at or higher than 500.

The Sarasota County ban automatically includes the city of Sarasota.

City of Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens issued a similar citywide recreational burn ban Monday.

Dave Ingalls, a District Chief with North Fort Fire Rescue noted that the city mirrors the same criteria used by Florida Forest Service to enact a ban. That criteria calls for a ban to be enacted when the index is between 575 and 600.

North Port already prohibits open burning with the exception of permitted burns that go through proper Forest Service approval with an official burn permit issued.

“Our last ban was in 2022,” Ingalls wrote. “But it appears we may be headed that way and could be following (Sarasota County) shortly with a ban unless we get some more much needed rain.”

What does a burn ban mean?

All outdoor burning is prohibited unless a permit has been issued and is applicable for the unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota.

Exceptions to this include cooking on barbeque grills or pits that do not exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height, or any other valid state or county authorized burn.

In Venice, outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such as gas or charcoal BBQ grills are permitted; however, extreme caution is urged with these devices as well. Fire pits/cooking pits are not permitted.

The Sarasota County burn ban would automatically lift after the drought index falls under 500 for seven consecutive days.

Recommendations to reduce fire danger

The Sarasota County Fire Department recommends several steps to reduce fire danger, including clearing trash and dead vegetation around homes and businesses; removing leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks; following the National Fire Prevention Association recommendation to create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.

Those recommendations can be found at https://bit.ly/3yhuabJ sota County instituted its burn ban ordinance based on dry local conditions and an increased chance of fire hazards, effective May 3.

