Sarasota County details upcoming changes to trash collection

Last year, Elon Musk's social network X (formerly known as Twitter) rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their blue checkmarks from others after the checks became primarily a paid feature. More definite is that the move will add one more layer of confusion around what the blue checkmark actually means these days, since it is arriving swiftly on the heels of yet one more change: X expanding blue-check status to more non-paying users based on how many "blue check" followers they have themselves. Last week, the company removed a section in its X Premium support page that described how paying users could hide their checkmarks.