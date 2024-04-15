Sarasota County details upcoming changes to trash collection
Sarasota County details upcoming changes to trash collection
Sarasota County details upcoming changes to trash collection
The 98-inch Crystal UHD TV Samsung revealed at CES is now available. This model will run you $4,000 and it uses AI to optimize picture quality.
Buckner is the 10th player the Colts have brought back from their 2023 squad.
Order guides detail five Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition configurations, two for the R/T, three for the Scat Pack. Dealer orders should open April 22.
Ford drops prices on the 2024 F-150 Lightning prices from $2,000 to $5,500. The automaker's still trying to clear a large 2023 Lightning inventory.
Over 10,000 reviewers agree: This superhero anti-wrinkle formula masks imperfections and creates a flawless base for makeup.
Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
Like much of the contemporary innovation, Big Tech's monopoly on talent and money means that AI's vanguard will take place in the advertising space — just like the internet.
Our all-star team of accessories will make your drive cleaner, easier and safer.
The change will roll out on May 22.
Last year, Elon Musk's social network X (formerly known as Twitter) rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their blue checkmarks from others after the checks became primarily a paid feature. More definite is that the move will add one more layer of confusion around what the blue checkmark actually means these days, since it is arriving swiftly on the heels of yet one more change: X expanding blue-check status to more non-paying users based on how many "blue check" followers they have themselves. Last week, the company removed a section in its X Premium support page that described how paying users could hide their checkmarks.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS will look more like the S-Class than its predecessor does
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
In Uber's new safety preferences page, users can choose to activate its safety tools for every ride or just for rides after 9PM.
New Balance CEO Joe Preston may not be a molecular biophysicist, but he knows that footwear innovation is the product of scientific research.
They shine a wide beam and are 'fast to react,' said an Amazon shopper. Built-in reflectors mean less harsh glare.
YouTube announced on Tuesday that it's launching new Shopping features that allow creators to curate shoppable collections, better plan their shoppable videos, quickly monetize older videos and more. The launch of the new features come as TikTok Shop is seeking to take on YouTube Shopping and other competitors in the space. YouTube is launching "Shopping Collections" to allow creators to curate products from their favorite brands for users to browse through.